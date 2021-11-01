JSW Steel USA commences phase II upgrade of Plate Mill facility

-
At Baytown, TexasJSW Steel (USA) Inc., a subsidiary of JSW Steel has commenced the second phase of the project to upgrade its Plate Mill facility located at Baytown in Texas, USA.
The Phase II project begins today and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.
This is part of JSW USA's commitment to grow its steel manufacturing operations in Baytown.
This project involves addition of a 4-Hi Finishing Mill, Pre-Leveler, Accelerated Cooling System/ Direct Quench (ACC/DQ), Cooling Beds and new Roll Shop.
