Volumes soar at Hemisphere Properties India Ltd counter

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd recorded volume of 154.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.16 lakh shares

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 January 2022.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd recorded volume of 154.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.73% to Rs.162.00. Volumes stood at 13.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd recorded volume of 15.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.40% to Rs.410.00. Volumes stood at 94203 shares in the last session.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd clocked volume of 302.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.77% to Rs.45.25. Volumes stood at 20 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 114.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.87% to Rs.47.00. Volumes stood at 12.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 44.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.14% to Rs.155.55. Volumes stood at 21.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)