The Anup Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2022.
The Anup Engineering Ltd lost 15.51% to Rs 1003.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2934 shares in the past one month.
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd crashed 9.24% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14765 shares in the past one month.
SPL Industries Ltd tumbled 9.09% to Rs 60.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42936 shares in the past one month.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd fell 8.48% to Rs 2624.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6832 shares in the past one month.
Orient Press Ltd slipped 6.46% to Rs 86.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6532 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
