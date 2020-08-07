Jubilant Foodworks Ltd extends upmove

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 1882, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% gain in NIFTY and a 8.09% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1882, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11188.2. The Sensex is at 37981.26, down 0.12%. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has added around 11.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31287.6, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1866.5, down 0.49% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 81.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

