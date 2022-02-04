Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 36.74 points or 0.49% at 7528.3 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.53%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.6%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.54%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.22%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.73%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.63%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.52%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 11.61%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 5.67%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.56%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.55 or 0.01% at 58795.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.05 points or 0.02% at 17557.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.02 points or 0.1% at 29807.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.31 points or 0.3% at 8815.32.

On BSE,1588 shares were trading in green, 1681 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)