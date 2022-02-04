Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 59.24 points or 1.53% at 3803.69 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 8.49%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.5%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.16%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.62%),Sobha Ltd (down 0.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 0.27%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.06%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 4.47%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.55 or 0.01% at 58795.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.05 points or 0.02% at 17557.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.02 points or 0.1% at 29807.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.31 points or 0.3% at 8815.32.

On BSE,1588 shares were trading in green, 1681 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

