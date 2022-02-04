Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 183.01 points or 0.69% at 26172.76 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.87%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.5%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.43%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.34%),MRF Ltd (down 1.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Escorts Ltd (down 1.21%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.93%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.88%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.51%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.91%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.07%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.06%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.55 or 0.01% at 58795.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.05 points or 0.02% at 17557.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.02 points or 0.1% at 29807.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.31 points or 0.3% at 8815.32.

On BSE,1588 shares were trading in green, 1681 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

