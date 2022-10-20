Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 23.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 1298.98 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 23.93% to Rs 84.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 1298.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1217.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1298.981217.0711.7716.05155.06195.10124.08164.5184.28110.79

