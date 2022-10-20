Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 31.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 8430.60 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 31.34% to Rs 782.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 595.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 8430.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7096.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

