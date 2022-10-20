Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 31.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 8430.60 croreNet profit of Asian Paints rose 31.34% to Rs 782.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 595.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 8430.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7096.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8430.607096.01 19 OPM %14.5612.75 -PBDT1309.861028.99 27 PBT1094.16826.24 32 NP782.71595.96 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU