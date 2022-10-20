Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 13.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 131.74 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 13.16% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 131.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.131.74105.987.219.414.373.882.412.031.721.52

