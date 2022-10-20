Deep Diamond India standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 744.12% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Deep Diamond India rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 744.12% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.870.3414.98-2.940.570.040.570.040.430.04

