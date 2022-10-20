Deep Diamond India standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
The Surat Diamond Association will host the third edition of the Carats-Surat Diamond Expo for jewellery and diamond connoisseurs from 15 - 17 July 2022
Sirius Jewels launch 100 per cent cashback offer on diamond, gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritya
Diamond Cubik, a leading jewellery brand creates a buzz in the capital city with their new collection
Sumitomo Chemical launches Danitol NXT, Pyclome, and Sumi Blue Diamond in India
Greenlab: A diamond among diamonds
-
Sales rise 744.12% to Rs 2.87 croreNet profit of Deep Diamond India rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 744.12% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.870.34 744 OPM %14.98-2.94 -PBDT0.570.04 1325 PBT0.570.04 1325 NP0.430.04 975
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU