JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Deep Diamond India standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 744.12% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Deep Diamond India rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 744.12% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.870.34 744 OPM %14.98-2.94 -PBDT0.570.04 1325 PBT0.570.04 1325 NP0.430.04 975

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU