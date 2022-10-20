JUST IN
Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
ICRA standalone net profit rises 39.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 53.36 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 39.03% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 53.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.3647.58 12 OPM %20.6115.34 -PBDT21.0315.64 34 PBT19.2914.44 34 NP16.6711.99 39

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 14:54 IST

