ICRA standalone net profit rises 39.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 53.36 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 39.03% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 53.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.53.3647.5820.6115.3421.0315.6419.2914.4416.6711.99

