Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 88.94 points or 0.67% at 13215.17 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.31%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.36%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.09%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.87%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.52%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.24%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.45%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.34%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.24%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 93.41 or 0.21% at 43921.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.05 points or 0.36% at 12904.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 70.83 points or 0.43% at 16434.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.66 points or 0.17% at 5531.1.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1073 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

