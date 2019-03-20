Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Essel promoters open to selling over 50% of their stake in ZEEL; in talks with over 2 buyers
Essel promoter entities sell shares worth over Rs 1,050 cr in 6 listed firms
ZEE group stocks crumble; tank up to 33%
Zee Entertainment shares bounce back; end nearly 17 pc higher
Zee Entertainment shares bounce back; surge 20 pc
-
Navkar Corporation Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2019.
Navkar Corporation Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2019.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd lost 7.80% to Rs 777.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97597 shares in the past one month.
Navkar Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.15% to Rs 41.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 4.94% to Rs 114.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd pared 4.70% to Rs 277. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.63 lakh shares in the past one month.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd corrected 4.52% to Rs 445.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.06 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU