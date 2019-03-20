Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JUST IN
Navkar Corporation Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2019.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd lost 7.80% to Rs 777.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97597 shares in the past one month.

Navkar Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.15% to Rs 41.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 4.94% to Rs 114.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd pared 4.70% to Rs 277. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd corrected 4.52% to Rs 445.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 15:00 IST

