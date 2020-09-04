Jubilant Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 61.31% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Life Sciences receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL
Jubilant Generics launches remdesivir for injection 'JUBI-R'
Jubilant Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1394.35% in the March 2020 quarter
Jubilant Life jumps over 13% in four sessions
Nanjangud plant of Jubilant Life Sciences closed as some employees found COVID-19 positive
-
Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 743.57 croreNet profit of Jubilant Life Sciences rose 61.31% to Rs 52.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 743.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 779.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales743.57779.61 -5 OPM %17.6612.57 -PBDT100.6170.98 42 PBT71.0847.32 50 NP52.0432.26 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU