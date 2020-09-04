Jubilant Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 61.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 743.57 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Life Sciences rose 61.31% to Rs 52.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 743.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 779.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.743.57779.6117.6612.57100.6170.9871.0847.3252.0432.26

