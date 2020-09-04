Mittal Life Style standalone net profit declines 89.29% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.96% to Rs 4.56 croreNet profit of Mittal Life Style declined 89.29% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.96% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.5623.95 -81 OPM %2.851.92 -PBDT0.060.42 -86 PBT0.040.39 -90 NP0.030.28 -89
