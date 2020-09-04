JUST IN
Neeraj Paper Marketing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.07% to Rs 12.32 crore

Net loss of Neeraj Paper Marketing reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.07% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.3245.75 -73 OPM %3.811.88 -PBDT-0.030.33 PL PBT-0.140.25 PL NP-0.150.18 PL

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 15:54 IST

