Hindustan Zinc gains on fourth interim dividend proposal

Hindustan Zinc rose 1.79% to Rs 310.25 after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 to consider fourth interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2022-23.

The record date for eligibility of fourth interim dividend so declared would be Wednesday, 29 March 2023. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Hindustan Zinc had announced first interim dividend of Rs 21 for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) on 13 July 2022.

The second interim dividend of Rs 15 was approved by the company's board on 16 November 2022. The board of the Vedanta Group company had accorded its approval for the third interim dividend of Rs 13 on 19 January 2023.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of December 2022, Vedanta holds 64.92% stake in the company.

The mining company's consolidated net profit slipped 20.2% to Rs 2,156 crore from Rs 2,701 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 7,866 crore, down 1.6% year on year (YoY).

