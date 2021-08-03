Volumes soar at La Opala RG Ltd counter

La Opala RG Ltd clocked volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16097 shares

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Bank of Baroda are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 August 2021.

La Opala RG Ltd clocked volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16097 shares. The stock gained 5.93% to Rs.306.15. Volumes stood at 84503 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd saw volume of 24074 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4874 shares. The stock increased 2.80% to Rs.1,030.00. Volumes stood at 5100 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 83723 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34992 shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.1,496.00. Volumes stood at 7712 shares in the last session.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.93% to Rs.124.35. Volumes stood at 7.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Baroda saw volume of 29.44 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.62% to Rs.81.15. Volumes stood at 9.86 lakh shares in the last session.

