JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 1156.93% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.07% to Rs 54.60 crore

Net profit of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 40.07% to Rs 54.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.6038.98 40 OPM %22.2912.90 -PBDT10.952.98 267 PBT7.22-1.28 LP NP5.37-1.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU