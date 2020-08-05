Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Mahaan Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Vikas Ecotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 40.07% to Rs 54.60 croreNet profit of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 40.07% to Rs 54.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.6038.98 40 OPM %22.2912.90 -PBDT10.952.98 267 PBT7.22-1.28 LP NP5.37-1.08 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU