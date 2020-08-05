JUST IN
PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 529.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 153.93% to Rs 491.45 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts rose 529.74% to Rs 284.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 153.93% to Rs 491.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 193.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales491.45193.54 154 OPM %98.4897.01 -PBDT380.7867.89 461 PBT380.4367.37 465 NP284.3945.16 530

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:29 IST

