Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.61 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.53% to Rs 76.76 croreNet loss of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.53% to Rs 76.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales76.76152.08 -50 OPM %-5.257.73 -PBDT-9.535.99 PL PBT-13.232.24 PL NP-8.612.19 PL
