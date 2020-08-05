Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 2698.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.00% to Rs 781.80 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 2698.92% to Rs 103.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 781.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 685.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.781.80685.8017.1311.76109.3455.5760.2112.68103.563.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)