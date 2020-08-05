Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 2698.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.00% to Rs 781.80 croreNet profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 2698.92% to Rs 103.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 781.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 685.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales781.80685.80 14 OPM %17.1311.76 -PBDT109.3455.57 97 PBT60.2112.68 375 NP103.563.70 2699
