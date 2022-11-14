JUST IN
Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 45.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.62% to Rs 659.20 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 45.03% to Rs 64.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.62% to Rs 659.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 585.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales659.20585.35 13 OPM %12.2011.37 -PBDT82.3068.42 20 PBT69.2854.53 27 NP64.6444.57 45

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:50 IST

