Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 45.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.62% to Rs 659.20 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs rose 45.03% to Rs 64.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.62% to Rs 659.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 585.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales659.20585.35 13 OPM %12.2011.37 -PBDT82.3068.42 20 PBT69.2854.53 27 NP64.6444.57 45
