Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 45.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 45.03% to Rs 64.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.62% to Rs 659.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 585.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.659.20585.3512.2011.3782.3068.4269.2854.5364.6444.57

