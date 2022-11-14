Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 91.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.71% to Rs 69.95 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 91.15% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 69.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.69.9575.793.2210.092.707.170.585.147.133.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)