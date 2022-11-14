Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 91.15% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pioneer Embroideries approves Scheme of Arrangement
Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 186.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Pioneer Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2022 quarter
First person from India recognised as a Global Sustainable Development Goal Pioneer for Water Stewardship by UNGC
-
Sales decline 7.71% to Rs 69.95 croreNet profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 91.15% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 69.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales69.9575.79 -8 OPM %3.2210.09 -PBDT2.707.17 -62 PBT0.585.14 -89 NP7.133.73 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU