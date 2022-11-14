JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 91.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.71% to Rs 69.95 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 91.15% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 69.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales69.9575.79 -8 OPM %3.2210.09 -PBDT2.707.17 -62 PBT0.585.14 -89 NP7.133.73 91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU