Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit declines 75.63% in the March 2022 quarter
Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 30.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.95 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 341.43 croreNet Loss of Mawana Sugars reported to Rs 32.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 341.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 336.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales341.43336.12 2 OPM %-7.78-0.86 -PBDT-34.48-10.50 -228 PBT-42.96-20.14 -113 NP-32.42-18.05 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU