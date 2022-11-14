Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 59.58% to Rs 1.35 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 59.58% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.353.340.740.900.010.030.010.030.010.02

