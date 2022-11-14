JUST IN
H. S. India standalone net profit declines 60.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.79% to Rs 5.84 crore

Net profit of H. S. India declined 60.47% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.79% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.844.68 25 OPM %17.2923.93 -PBDT0.640.73 -12 PBT0.360.44 -18 NP0.170.43 -60

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:50 IST

