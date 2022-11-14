H. S. India standalone net profit declines 60.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.79% to Rs 5.84 crore

Net profit of H. S. India declined 60.47% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.79% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.844.6817.2923.930.640.730.360.440.170.43

