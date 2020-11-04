Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 37.58 points or 2.07% at 1776.17 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.67%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.37%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.34%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.29%),DLF Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.23%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.84%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.64%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.19%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.14%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 114.88 or 0.29% at 40376.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.3 points or 0.26% at 11843.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.19 points or 0.1% at 14849.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.93 points or 0.14% at 5038.82.

On BSE,1107 shares were trading in green, 1340 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

