Volumes jump at CARE Ratings Ltd counter

CARE Ratings Ltd saw volume of 35.54 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 16.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares
Orient Refractories Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 November 2020.
CARE Ratings Ltd saw volume of 35.54 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 16.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.365.40. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Orient Refractories Ltd notched up volume of 2.92 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 7.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41088 shares. The stock rose 5.09% to Rs.198.10. Volumes stood at 38949 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22308 shares. The stock slipped 0.16% to Rs.1,463.65. Volumes stood at 42687 shares in the last session.
JSW Energy Ltd clocked volume of 68.28 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.58 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.09% to Rs.58.60. Volumes stood at 13.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 50.82 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.95% to Rs.53.00. Volumes stood at 17.39 lakh shares in the last session.
