Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 21.3 points or 1.23% at 1758.86 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 12.74%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.98%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.88%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.56%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.66%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.63%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.05%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.03%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.43%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.57%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.72%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 518.49 or 0.88% at 59284.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 139.35 points or 0.79% at 17671.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 315.95 points or 1.12% at 28531.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 72.42 points or 0.83% at 8805.26.

On BSE,2104 shares were trading in green, 661 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

