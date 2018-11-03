JUST IN
K E C International standalone net profit rises 16.05% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.59% to Rs 2233.82 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 16.05% to Rs 98.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 85.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 2233.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1883.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2233.821883.66 19 OPM %10.9610.48 -PBDT178.62154.39 16 PBT152.84130.17 17 NP98.9085.22 16

