K E C International standalone net profit rises 16.05% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
K E C International consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the March 2018 quarter
FPIs extend selling
Indian Extraction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2018 quarter
S T Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Kretto Syscon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.59% to Rs 2233.82 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 16.05% to Rs 98.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 85.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 2233.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1883.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2233.821883.66 19 OPM %10.9610.48 -PBDT178.62154.39 16 PBT152.84130.17 17 NP98.9085.22 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU