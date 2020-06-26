JUST IN
DCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 36.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.57% to Rs 431.47 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 36.72% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.57% to Rs 431.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 595.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.01% to Rs 82.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 2103.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2430.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales431.47595.71 -28 2103.742430.98 -13 OPM %7.789.70 -10.2310.77 - PBDT28.2655.32 -49 187.60238.06 -21 PBT-2.8932.62 PL 87.43153.29 -43 NP24.2017.70 37 82.34102.94 -20

