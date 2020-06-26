TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 36.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.57% to Rs 431.47 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 36.72% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.57% to Rs 431.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 595.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.01% to Rs 82.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 2103.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2430.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

431.47595.712103.742430.987.789.7010.2310.7728.2655.32187.60238.06-2.8932.6287.43153.2924.2017.7082.34102.94

