DCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 88.86% to Rs 11.68 croreNet Loss of DCM reported to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.86% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.98% to Rs 186.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.68104.83 -89 186.09432.54 -57 OPM %-18.58-7.67 --16.34-4.35 - PBDT-2.55-4.75 46 -14.8317.97 PL PBT-4.94-8.88 44 -27.460.54 PL NP-5.23-7.10 26 -29.31-0.26 -11173
