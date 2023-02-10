Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 41.93 croreNet loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 38.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.9358.11 -28 OPM %-17.4123.23 -PBDT-10.2732.70 PL PBT-11.3231.60 PL NP-11.4238.49 PL
