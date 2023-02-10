Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 41.93 crore

Net loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 38.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.41.9358.11-17.4123.23-10.2732.70-11.3231.60-11.4238.49

