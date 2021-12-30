Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 85.55 points or 0.33% at 25945.73 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Nureca Ltd (up 15.69%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 10%),Albert David Ltd (up 3.15%),Poly Medicure Ltd (up 3.14%),Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.6%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 2.18%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.06%), Shalby Ltd (up 2.04%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 2.02%).

On the other hand, Kopran Ltd (down 3.32%), NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 1.77%), and Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 1.31%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 113.19 or 0.2% at 57919.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.9 points or 0.12% at 17234.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.66 points or 0.45% at 29196.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.86 points or 0.07% at 8702.43.

On BSE,1795 shares were trading in green, 1052 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

