Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 11.5 points or 0.65% at 1792.41 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 3.33%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.21%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.95%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.94%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.57%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.52%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.49%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.37%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.99%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.85%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.59%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 113.19 or 0.2% at 57919.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.9 points or 0.12% at 17234.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.66 points or 0.45% at 29196.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.86 points or 0.07% at 8702.43.

On BSE,1795 shares were trading in green, 1052 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

