Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 273.66 points or 0.73% at 37724.71 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 15.66%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.85%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 4.36%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 3.61%),Cyient Ltd (up 2.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 2.54%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.53%), Black Box Ltd (up 2.25%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 2.19%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.06%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 3.05%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.42%), and Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 2.21%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 113.19 or 0.2% at 57919.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.9 points or 0.12% at 17234.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.66 points or 0.45% at 29196.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.86 points or 0.07% at 8702.43.

On BSE,1795 shares were trading in green, 1052 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

