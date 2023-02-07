Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers gains after good Q2 biz update
Kalyan Jewellers jumps after after strong Q3 biz update
Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 54.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyan Jewellers India standalone net profit rises 40.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyan Jewellers Q3 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 148 cr
-
Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 3884.10 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 10.54% to Rs 148.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 134.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 3884.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3435.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3884.103435.40 13 OPM %8.428.71 -PBDT256.66234.50 9 PBT194.58175.69 11 NP148.70134.52 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU