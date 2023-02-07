Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 3884.10 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 10.54% to Rs 148.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 134.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 3884.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3435.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3884.103435.408.428.71256.66234.50194.58175.69148.70134.52

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)