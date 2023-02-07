SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 88.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 11.31 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 88.81% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

