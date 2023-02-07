JUST IN
SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 88.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 11.31 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 88.81% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.3117.94 -37 OPM %-4.86-2.45 -PBDT0.141.62 -91 PBT0.071.52 -95 NP0.151.34 -89

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:54 IST

