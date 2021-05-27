Kalyan Jewellers Q4 PAT up 54% YoY

On a consolidated basis, Kalyan Jewellers India reported 54.2% jump in net profit to Rs 74.18 crore on 42.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,056.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 98.47 crore, up 46.9% from Rs 67.03 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.30 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared with a net profit of Rs 142.99 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020.

Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewellery companies in India in terms of revenues. The company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings, which is the highest-selling product category for the company, to daily-wear jewellery.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India entered the bourses on 26 March 2021. The stock was listed at Rs 73.90, a discount of 15.06% to the IPO price. The IPO of Kalyan Jewellers India was subscribed 2.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 March 2021 and closed on 18 March 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 86-87 per share.

The scrip fell 2.74% to currently trade at Rs 69.30 on the BSE.

