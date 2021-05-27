Telecom stocks ease

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 5.14 points or 0.39% at 1321.25 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.74%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.36%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.01%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.85%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.53%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.23%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 9.84%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 9.8%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.86%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 113.2 or 0.22% at 51130.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.8 points or 0.27% at 15342.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.06 points or 0.6% at 23653.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.78 points or 0.66% at 7439.6.

On BSE,1744 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

