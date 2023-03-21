NTPC Green Energy signs JV agreement with Indian Oil Corporaiton

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, signed a Joint Venture Agreement on 20 March 2023 with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for setting up of renewable energy projects to meet Round the Clock power requirement of IOCL Refineries.

NTPC, through its wholly owned subsidiary, NGEL, has set an ambitious target of building a renewable generation portfolio of 60 GW over the next decade to aggressively pursue its green energy business.

