Kalyan Jewellers spurts after robust Q2 update

Kalyan Jewellers India rose 8% to Rs 76.40 after the company said it saw continued robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all its markets in India and Middle East in Q2 FY22.

The jewellery retailer said it witnessed revenue growth of about 60% for its India operations during the recently concluded quarter, as compared to the same period in the previous year. This was despite the lockdown-related disruptions in showroom operations in Kerala. The company's showrooms in Kerala resumed operations fully by the second week of August.

Non south markets recorded a higher same store sales growth of about 70% compared to south markets which recorded same store sales growth of about 40%. "This differential was predominantly due to the temporary closure of showrooms in Kerala during the recent quarter. Our overall same store sales growth in India during the quarter was ~50%," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The overall revenue growth in India has been more broad-based across geographies, driven largely by the fact that 8 of the company's 10 newly opened showrooms in the current financial year were launched in south India.

Non-south markets recorded a revenue growth of about 70% and south markets recorded a growth of about 60%.

Gross margin for the current quarter improved versus the prior quarter, driven largely by the increase in the studded mix.

During the quarter, 92% of the firm's showrooms were operational compared to 88% during the same period in the previous year. However, as of 30 September 2021 100% of the company's showrooms were operational.

The company said it opened one new showroom during the quarter taking the total stores opened during the first half of the current financial year to 10.

In the Middle East, the company witnessed a significant improvement in customer sentiment during the quarter, despite the travel restrictions between India and the region for most of the recently concluded quarter. The growth was largely same store sales driven since the firm did not add any showroom in the region during the last 12 months.

Kalyan's online jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of about 45% during the quarter, compared to the same period during the last year.

"Given the continued easing of COVID-19 related restrictions as well as a return of the buoyancy in consumer sentiments across the markets in which we operate, we have commenced campaigns targeted at the upcoming festival / wedding season. We continue to be encouraged by the trends we are seeing relating to our underlying operating performance, and believe the pace of demand recovery has exceeded what we experienced during the prior year," the company said.

On a consolidated basis, Kalyan Jewellers India reported net loss of Rs 51.31 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) compared with net loss of Rs 85.88 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Revenue from operations surged 109.20% to Rs 1,636.78 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewellery companies in India in terms of revenues. The company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products across various price points.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)