Kalyani Forge standalone net profit declines 66.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 65.94 crore

Net profit of declined 66.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 65.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.42% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 286.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 258.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

65.9469.24286.35258.555.7910.939.018.315.138.9124.6722.131.385.339.639.181.344.006.966.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)