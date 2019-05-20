JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit declines 66.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 65.94 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge declined 66.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 65.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.42% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 286.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 258.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.9469.24 -5 286.35258.55 11 OPM %5.7910.93 -9.018.31 - PBDT5.138.91 -42 24.6722.13 11 PBT1.385.33 -74 9.639.18 5 NP1.344.00 -67 6.966.54 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements