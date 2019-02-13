Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.40% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.81% to Rs 567.63 croreNet profit of Pennar Industries rose 15.40% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.81% to Rs 567.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 414.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales567.63414.91 37 OPM %7.2410.49 -PBDT29.3130.78 -5 PBT21.7623.10 -6 NP15.2913.25 15
