Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 25.61% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.18% to Rs 1936.72 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 25.61% to Rs 125.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 99.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.18% to Rs 1936.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1572.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1936.721572.33 23 OPM %14.4514.60 -PBDT282.28228.56 24 PBT190.17151.71 25 NP125.2199.68 26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:04 IST

