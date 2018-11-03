JUST IN
CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 68.34% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 42.39% to Rs 101.88 crore

Net profit of CL Educate rose 68.34% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 42.39% to Rs 101.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 71.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales101.8871.55 42 OPM %11.095.17 -PBDT12.908.37 54 PBT10.486.25 68 NP7.714.58 68

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:04 IST

