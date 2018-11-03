Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 713.80 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 5.26% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 713.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 658.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales713.80658.58 8 OPM %9.139.50 -PBDT72.8169.81 4 PBT57.5154.94 5 NP36.7538.79 -5
