Business Standard

Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 713.80 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 5.26% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 713.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 658.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales713.80658.58 8 OPM %9.139.50 -PBDT72.8169.81 4 PBT57.5154.94 5 NP36.7538.79 -5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:04 IST

