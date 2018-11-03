Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 168.52% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 1.94% in the March 2018 quarter
B A G Films & Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Wholesale inflation subsides to 4.53% in August
Sundaram Finance to revise interest rates from October 19
Alert motorman applies train brakes in time, averts tragedy
-
Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 72.10 croreNet profit of Sundaram Brake Linings rose 168.52% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 72.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 61.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales72.1061.70 17 OPM %2.662.88 -PBDT2.141.81 18 PBT0.910.72 26 NP1.450.54 169
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU