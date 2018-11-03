Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 168.52% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 72.10 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings rose 168.52% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 72.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 61.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales72.1061.70 17 OPM %2.662.88 -PBDT2.141.81 18 PBT0.910.72 26 NP1.450.54 169

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:04 IST

